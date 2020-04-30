Intel unveils 10th-gen. ‘Comet Lake’ processors; possibly bound for iMac

Intel today officially announced its lineup of 10th-generation “Comet Lake” desktop processors, which includes a number of new processors that could find their way into Apple’s next-gen iMac and iMac Pro lineups.

Eric Slivka for MacRumors:

At the top of the list is the flagship Core i9-10900K that Intel calls the world’s fastest gaming processor. The i9-10900K features 10 cores and a base frequency of 3.7 GHz, while Intel’s Thermal Velocity Boost can push single-core speeds to 5.3 GHz. It’s also the successor to the i9-9900K chip currently used in the highest-end ‌iMac‌ configurations, so it’s likely the new chip will make its way into Apple’s lineup…

Natural replacements for the 21.5-inch ‌iMac‌ lineup include the new Core i3-10100, Core i5-10500, and Core i7-10700, while the 27-inch iMacs would see the Core i5-10500, Core i5-10600, and Core i5-10600K, in addition to the high-end i9 option.

While these are reasonable guesses at what we might see in the next-generation ‌iMac‌, there’s no guarantee that Apple will go with direct successor chips at each spot in the lineup. That’s particularly true since rumors are pointing to a “substantial” refresh of the lineup with a potential redesign, including a rumored 23-inch model.