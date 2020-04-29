iOS 13.5 beta makes iPhone unlocking easier when wearing a mask

Due to COVID-19 mitigation, many people are wearing face masks in public, but Apple’s Face ID iPhones do not unlock when the face is obscured by a mask. In response, Apple’s iOS 13.5 beta makes unlocking an iPhone with passcode easier when wearing a face mask.
Apple iPhone’s Face ID facial recognition isn’t made for use with masks, which the CDC now recommends we all wear in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. “Face ID is designed to work with your eyes, nose and mouth visible,” an Apple spokeswoman said earlier this month.
In the iOS 13.5 beta, released this morning, Apple has streamlined the speed with which the passcode pops up when a person wearing a mask is detected, making it easier to get into an iPhone with a passcode when Face ID fails.
Speedier access to the passcode interface is noticeable when you swipe upwards on the Home screen when unlocking the iPhone, as this action now immediately brings up the passcode interface if your face is covered by a mask.
MacDailyNews Take: Excellent move as usual by Apple to make things easier for the user! Now there’s one less reason not to wear a mask in public while COVID-19 lurks sans vaccine.
God forbid that we should survive without a vaccine…because of course ONLY 99% of the people exposed to the virus and ONLY 100% of the people that have survived did so WITHOUT one.
The vaccine cannot come soon enough! /end sarcasm/
I’m not mask when out and about to protect myself. I’m wearing a mask in order to protect my parents and grandparents until a vaccine is available for them.
smayer97: You are an idiot and apparently an antivaxxer (frequently synonymous). Mortality rate of COVID-19 is higher than 1%. And even though survivors of COVID-19 may be alive they can also have long term effects from the infection. As a healthcare worker who has taken care of COVID-19 patients, I have to say your level of ignorance is pretty astounding, even for an American.
@Aaron Anderson… you so reveal your ignorance and prejudice. First, I am not even American. Second, it is easy to label someone to place them in a box so you can easily dismiss them. Third, you know nothing of my background.
I believe in educating others and want to have the right to information and educated choice. There are pros and cons and risks that do not fit every person based on their condition. Shutting down conversation is not the way to handle this topic. You as a healthcare worker, of all people, should appreciate that. That only promotes ignorance, the very thing you seem to be criticizing.
There is such a thing as informed consent. If you really care about patients, you would seek to make sure that they are properly equipped with both sides of the discussion so they can make an informed decision.
While it is true that everybody who has survived coronavirus thus far did so without the aid of a vaccine, it is also true that everybody who survived smallpox before 1796 did so without a vaccine and everybody who visited the upper floors of a building before 1856 did so without a safety elevator. So what?
If you are determined to ignore recommended distancing requirements, the notion of “informed consent” does not apply because most of the individuals who might be affected were not informed of your action and did not consent to it.