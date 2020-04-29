Ars reviews new iPhone SE: Reliable, blazing fast, easily recommended

Ars Techinca is out with their comprehensive review of Apple’s new iPhone SE (2020).

On April 15th, Apple announced the second-generation iPhone SE, a powerful new iPhone featuring a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID for industry-leading security. iPhone SE comes in a compact design, reinvented from the inside out, and is the most affordable iPhone.

The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, to handle the most demanding tasks. iPhone SE also features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, which unlocks the benefits of computational photography including Portrait mode, and is designed to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance.

Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

Apple has made a phone that packs in all the most important things about its flagships but excludes only the luxuries or nice-to-haves like OLED, Face ID, and secondary cameras. That decision-making results in greatly bringing the price down. As a result, I’ve never had an easier time recommending an iPhone than I do with the iPhone SE. If you prioritize a large screen for consuming rich content on your phone regularly, you’ll still want to consider the more expensive iPhones. The same goes if taking high-quality photos with your phone is a big part of your day-to-day, especially in low light. But if you just want a reliable, blazing fast phone with excellent software support for years to come and all the essential features you expect from a smartphone at a reasonable price, you might pick up the iPhone SE — maybe even with just one hand, at that!

MacDailyNews Take: Well, now, there’s a nice iPhone SE review! As we wrote earlier this month, “iPhone SE is for people who appreciate value. It’s for people who want a great deal, strong performance for their dollar, access into the world’s ultimate smartphone ecosystem without having to pay upward of $1,000 or more, and who plan to use their iPhone for multiple years while understanding that only iPhones retain strong resale value and receive updates/support for many years.”

Apple is going to sell tens of millions of iPhone SE (2020) units!