Apple upgrades Siri’s German speaking voice

Based on reports compiled by iphone-ticker.de (via ifun.de) and reported by MacRumors, Apple appears to have updated Siri’s German speaking voice on iPhone, iPad, and HomePod.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

According to the website, several readers have reported ‌Siri‌’s German speech comes across as more natural and melodic than before, especially on HomePod, although the changes are subtle, with better pronunciation and different inflection depending on what’s being said.

MacDailyNews Take: Herzlichen Glückwunsch, Deutschsprachige!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]