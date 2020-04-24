Warning: Viral text string with Sindhi characters will crash your iPhone

Once in awhile an iOS bug emerges where a specific string of text will cause your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to crash. This week, another such string of text is going viral and there is not yet a fix from Apple that’s publicly available.

Chance Miller for MacRumors:

The string of text, which we aren’t going to share here, includes the Italian flag emoji and characters in the Sindhi language. When an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch receives a notification with this text string, things get wonky. Sometimes, your device will crash, while other times it completely stops responding to touch input, and much more. Details of where this text string originated are somewhat unclear, but the original source seems to have been a Telegram group. It’s now going viral on Twitter and other social media platforms, though, so it’s worth being aware of. It can spread through theoretically any application, including Twitter, Messages, and more.

A new video from EverythingApplePro shows that the Italian flags aren’t required, just the Sindhi characters:

The craziest iOS crash text bug 💀 pic.twitter.com/29LJPb67WP — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) April 23, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: The issue does appear to be fixed in the latest iOS 13.4.5 beta, but that update is not available to everyone just yet. As Miller note, Apple usually fixes for these problems quickly, so expect iOS 13.4.2 or even iOS 13.4.5 to be released sooner rather than later.

