iPhone SE (2020) teardown reveals nearly identical design to iPhone 8

A new teardown video of Apple’s iPhone SE (2020) posted to YouTube on Thursday reinforces the idea that Apple’s latest smartphone is an updated iPhone 8, with a nearly identical external and internal design and with several interchangeable parts.

Apple on April 15th announced the second-generation iPhone SE (2020), a very powerful new iPhone featuring a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and Touch ID for security. iPhone SE comes in a compact iPhone 8-like design and is the most affordable iPhone. The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone and also features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone.

AppleInsider:

Conducted by Chinese mobile phone repair and technical training specialist Ao Technology, the teardown offers a first look at iPhone SE’s internals, as well as a direct comparison with the iPhone 8 model it replaces. A video of the disassembly and analysis of internal components was published on Weibo and cross-posted to Ao’s YouTube channel, the latter of which includes English translations. As anticipated, the SE’s internal layout is nearly identical to that of its iPhone 8 predecessor. Significant changes were announced in Apple’s press release last week, including an upgraded A13 Bionic processor with 3GB of RAM, updated connectivity stack with 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and the company’s “best-ever single-camera system.”

MacDailyNews Take: Keeping what works well keeps the prices down. iPhone SE (2020) is the best new $399 smartphone on the market!