Why is the stock market rising even though 26M people are out of work?

Even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many reasons for the stock market’s buoyancy, Nigam Arora writes for MarketWatch, citing incentives in the industry to retirement-account purchases to behavioral biases. Initial U.S. jobless claims for the week hit 4.4 million on Thursday, pushing those unemployed above 26 million and making for an estimated 15% unemployment rate.
Many investors believe the stock market has gone bonkers, saying it has become totally divorced from the reality on Main Street. I agree that the stock market isn’t reflecting the economy. There are many reasons for it… Start out with the premise that even if unemployment reaches 20%, then 80% of the people are still employed.
A majority of the people who are losing their jobs earn less than average and work in service sectors. They typically do not invest in the stock market, as they generally do not have the resources to invest. People who generally invest in the stock market still have their jobs. They are still contributing to their 401(k)s, which is creating buying.
The benchmark stock market index S&P 500 is concentrated in Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook. Investors believe these stocks are safe…
MacDailyNews Take: More reasons why stocks are rising even though 26 million people are out of work in the full article. It’s a disconnect alright, but, as Arora explains, the system is set up for investors to buy stocks and keep them in stocks.
17 Comments
The stock market is future looking, prices are set by incorporating information about the future. So despite all the uncertainty the markets are anticipating improvement.
No the markets are anticipating central bank interventions.
The markets are future looking alright, but I have a feeling you’ve got the idea related to “”the future” wrong. The market is a like a little child that becomes giddy with treats and the govt is handing out LOTS of treats lately and more are on the way. That’s the “future“ the market is seeing.
With gold showing renewed price vigor, which is NOT a sign of improvement, corporate earnings reports in a hole (exceptions like Netflix and some others coinciding with people not working), unemployment numbers bad and, reportedly to be much worse NEXT qrt, it’s almost impossible to say the market is responding to market/economic future that is verifiably heathy…at least per its relatively short attention span.
The government via the Federal Reserve is putting $4 trillion into the stock market to keep it from crashing during the fake COVID crisis. Of course, the $4 trillion is just as fake as the COVID virus, since we don’t have $4 trillion in the bank and no sane person would lend us $4 trillion, so we just wrote ourselves IOUs, with the brilliance of Lloyd Christmas in Dumb and Dumber. And that is how the market is being kept afloat while nobody is working and the GDP is shrinking and while businesses are dying.
All those people who died of fake COVID-19 are thinking “Wait, I died from a fake disease?? WTF!!”
Good analysis.
Yes. It’s the same as the “not dead Fred” character in the stage version of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. It’s all those fake deaths and burials of fake bodies due to a fake virus.
/s (in the extreme)
@ Kent:
Just follow your president’s advice and inject yourself with disinfectant. That should, at the very least, put an end to your baseless and imbecilic comments.
Printing cash without writing IOUs, aka Treasury notes/bonds, would increase the Money Supply, and lead to very high inflation.
If you could just print money without the supporting tax revenue or borrowing, a country could easily experience hyperinflation, like Venezuela.
Since none of that has happened, your theory falls flat.
The market is anticipating the removal of a president who says things that the stupidest guy in your high school science class wouldn’t come out with. The most hilarious thing is that most Americans are so ignorant of science they think the president has good ideas. The rest of the industrialized world can see that the American empire is in the “Nero” (another stable genius) phase.
Wait — so injecting yourself with bleach and/or exposing yourself to burning UV rays WON’T stop the spread of COVID-19? Next thing you’re going to tell me is that Melania didn’t marry Donald for his good looks and sharp mind.
I have had many friends look at the decline in stocks as an opportunity to jump into the investment game. I think what we see in volume shifts are the sideline investors looking to get a deal on an investment. I also think there are many seniors that already are getting social security, get a stimulus check; and they are investing them.
The intrinsic value of the companies hasn’t increased, but the monetary unit used to value them has become more worthless.
Worth noting, per the dollar, or the “unit”…the dollar is not being affected negatively. In fact, the dollar is a “harbor” of sorts, that’s being used to hedge against falling equities.
Per textbook theory, yes, the unit/dollar, should have less value and it may going forward, but it’s shown nothing of the sort during this econ challenge.
The total number of people over 18-65 years old minus the people in prison or the military divided into those who don’t have a job equals the true unemployment rate and it has never been less than 20% ever. (Hint: the government has never counted everyone)
The Gentry always wins as long as the Molly Maguires fight among themselves.
Because the market is having a sale, I bought more, Apple, McDs, and Ford.
The stock market has always (yes, always) been divorced from reality. It’s all based upon speculation, hence the old saying in the stock market: “Buy on rumor and sell on facts.”
I had family members that worked directly for the NYSE years ago. They openly admitted that stock prices were barely based upon reality and almost totally based upon buyer and seller perceptions.
Why else would Tesla ever have a higher market cap that is more than GM and Ford?
One might naively believe that the market cap should have some correlation to “book value” of a company. It most certainly does not
That’s why some of you may recall my repeated statements (especially back in the dark days) that AAPL (the stock) is absolutely not tied directly to what the financial status of Apple (the company) was at that time.
The stock market is based on feelings. I wouldn’t have my money there to be subject to whims.