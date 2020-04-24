Apple found ‘no evidence’ Mail flaw was used against iPhone, iPad users

Apple said on Thursday it has found “no evidence” a flaw in their Mail app for iPhones and iPads has been used against customers, and that it believes the flaw does “not pose an immediate risk to our users.”

Reuters:

San Francisco-based cybersecurity firm ZecOps on Wednesday detailed a flaw that it said may have left more than half a billion iPhones vulnerable to hackers. Zuk Avraham, ZecOps’ chief executive, told Reuters he found evidence the vulnerability was exploited in at least six cybersecurity break-ins. On Thursday, Apple disputed Avraham’s evidence that the hack had been used against users. “We have thoroughly investigated the researcher’s report and, based on the information provided, have concluded these issues do not pose an immediate risk to our users,” Apple said in a statement. “The researcher identified three issues in Mail, but alone they are insufficient to bypass iPhone and iPad security protections, and we have found no evidence they were used against customers.”

MacDailyNews Take: ZecOps maintained it found evidence of related hacks against “a few organizations” and that it would share additional technical information once Apple released its software update to the public which are expected soon.

Regardless, due to the existence of this flaw, we recommend users stop using Mail on iPhone, iPad, and/or iPod touch devices for now and as soon as iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5 become available, update your devices!

Read more about this issue via ZecOps here.