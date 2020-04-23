Watchsmith app delivers dynamic complications on Apple Watch

Apple Watch faces are highly customizable compared to watches that came before it. But, there’s still a lot of headroom for Apple Watch as David Smith’s Watchsmith app proves.

Watchsmith app

Zac Hall for 9to5Mac:

Watchsmith lets you create dynamic Apple Watch complications that change throughout the day. Want a complication to check the weather in the morning, show your work calendar during your 9 to 5, and show your activity data before bed?

Watchsmith can do that all with a single complication, potentially freeing up slots for other complications…

Watchsmith starts with the iPhone. The app lets you create a schedule for its Apple Watch complication using supported data sources, and you can create different schedules for different watch faces… Watchsmith can change its complication up to 24 times per day with one mode for each hour of the day.

MacDailyNews Take: Watchsmith unlocks a festival of ever-changing data on your Apple Watch watch face! You can see how useful this could be as it allows you to basically multiple your complications. More info via Apple’s App Store here.

