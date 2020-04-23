Bill Gates: Getting a COVID-19 vaccine by 2H21 would be ‘history-making achievement’

Getting a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine by second half 2021 would be “history-making achievement,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says.
The novel coronavirus pandemic will define the modern era in the same way World War II shaped an earlier generation, Gates says in a 11-page memo outlining his ideas on how best to tackle the disease. “This is like a world war, except in this case, we’re all on the same side,” he writes.
Sandi Doughton for The Seattle Times:
He warns it will not be a fast or easy process. “It is impossible to overstate the pain that people are feeling now and will continue to feel for years to come,” he says.
“A lot of people will be stunned that in many places we will go from hospitals being overloaded in April to having lots of empty beds in July,” Gates writes. “The whiplash will be confusing, but it is inevitable from the exponential nature of infection.” But as restrictions loosen, infections will flare and begin to grow rapidly at many sites…
More than 100 potential treatments are being studied — but most of them won’t work, Gates says. He ranks the antiviral drug remdesivir as one of the more promising prospects, along with plasma and antibodies from people who have recovered… The Gates Foundation is funding trials on hydroxychloroquine, the drug often touted by President Donald Trump, but Gates says it appears its benefits will be modest, at best… The only long-term solution is a COVID-19 vaccine. With greatly accelerated research, it could take as little as nine months — or as long as two years — to develop one, Gates says. Then it will have to be approved by governments and mass-produced so the world’s 7 billion people can each get one or two doses, depending on the vaccine type.
As most countries move into what Gates calls the “second phase of the epidemic” over the next two months, he foresees a “semi-normal” world. “People can go out, but not as often, and not to crowded places,” he says. “Picture restaurants that only seat people at every other table and airplanes where every middle seat is empty.” Schools will reopen, but not stadiums.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully the race to a COVID-19 vaccine will be won as quickly as possible because waiting until the second half 2021 or even longer, until the first half 2022, seems untenable (although we’re sure we’ll all adjust as best we can; humans are quite adaptable when push comes to shove). Here’s to this century’s Jonas Salk!
Please stop implying that the only thing we need to wait for is a “saviour” vaccine. over 95% of ALL cases have survived this disease AND 100% have recovered WITHOUT a vaccine. That is because we ALL have a defence against the virus…it is called our IMMUNE SYSTEM.
AND So far, the world-wide numbers are coming in as no worse than a bad flu season. And if you think Italy is a poster-child of what to expect, it is mostly a combination of their vulnerable demographics and a very poor medical system that gets overrun even during flu seasons.
So let’s keep things in perspective.
As a pulmonologist who took care of 20 patients on ventilators last week, let me tell you that your comment is at best uninformed, and at worst criminal.
Everyone of your points above can be debunked if you care to use a search engine. Mortality is 10X that of the flu if your healthcare system is not overburdened, and 100X if it is overburdened.
If you think the US has a better healthcare system than Italy, than you don’t know what is coming your way. How many people will have to die before you will stop spewing your nonsense on computer forums?
Talk to a doctor or nurse actually taking care of these patients. Maybe they can knock some sense into your brain, if you have one.
It’s closer to a 99.9% survival rate, the total number of asymptomatic infections is astronomically higher than what tests have detected. The obsession with injecting everyone with a vaccine is about social control. Bill Gates is a psychopath who has no business dictating public policy about anything.
BTW, anything less than at least 4 years to get to market with ANY vaccine would be BEYOND MONUMENTAL and therefore hugely suspect of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
“This is like a world war, except in this case, we’re all on the same side,”
On the same side but stealing from each other! The U.S. government poaching supplies, especially N95 masks from Germany, Canada. Other countries & states within the U.S. doing the same thing.
“The White House has told them not to rely on the federal government because it’s just a “backup,” and to find their own gear.”
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, says his state placed an order for millions of N-95 respirator masks — but never got them. “We had our 3 million masks that we had ordered … confiscated in the port in New York,”
https://www.wuft.org/nation-world/2020/04/15/governors-say-fema-is-outbidding-redirecting-or-poaching-their-medical-supply-orders/