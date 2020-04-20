Leaker: New iPad Air with in-display Touch ID, ARM-based MacBook, Apple game controller, and more on the way

An anonymous Twitter account with a fairly accurate track record has shared details about several Apple products that are supposedly under development, MacRumors notes. Many of the items listed by the leaker have not been extensively rumored until now, including a new iPad Air with under-the-screen Touch ID, an ARM-based 12-inch MacBook, and an Apple game controller by 2021.

Apple’s MacBook with 12-inch Retina display

In recent weeks, the account has noted that some products and components have been delayed, including the new iMac models and the A14 chip.

The same Twitter account accurately revealed several details about the new iPhone SE before any other leakers that we know of, including that the device would launch in the second week of April and come in three storage capacities. Likewise, the account accurately claimed that new iPad Pro models would launch in the third week of March.

MacDailyNews Take: This account had been remarkably accurate in the past, so the possibility that some very cool new stuff along with a paradigm-shifting product like an Apple-designed ARM-based Mac are on the way despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic!

And, by they way, gaming on Apple TV, iPad, and Mac with a game controller is the only way to go. We’d love to see what Apple can do with a game controller that works across their lineup of tvOS, iOS, iPadOS, and macOS products.

    1. Yes, true. China has spent the last 30 or 40 years developing and refining their world class manufacturing and assembly capabilities as well as related infrastructure. Any meaningful shift away from China (to India, Vietnam, Taiwan, etc…) will take 10 or 20 years, but it will happen (to some degree). This move was underway even before the “virus which shall not be named by its place of origin” was exported around the globe.

  3. iPad Air and AirPods launching tougher early May would seem to make sense. Get everything out of the way before WWDC and sole focus on an all-new MBP w/ARM processor launch, for singular media focus and for Devs to get their heads around.

