Apple’s Xcode may arrive on iPhone and iPad soon

A leaker claims that Apple could be in the process of developing a version of Xcode for iPhones running iOS 14 and iPads with iPadOS 14 which could lead to iOS and iPadOS apps finally being developed on their native devices.

Apple’s current Xcode 11 includes everything developers need to create amazing apps and to bring their apps to even more devices. With Xcode 11, developers can take advantage of SwiftUI, an all-new user interface framework with a declarative Swift syntax. For the first time, developers can start to bring their iPad apps to Mac with just a click. And with support for Swift packages, Xcode 11 lets developers of multiple apps share code and/or use packages created by the developer community.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

According to leaker Jon Prosser in a tweet posted on Monday, Xcode is “present on iOS/iPad OS 14.” Claiming he mentioned its existence during a live stream the week before, Prosser goes on to suggest the implications are “huge,” as its inclusion “opens the door for ‘Pro’ applications to come to iPad.” I’m not gonna say that Final Cut is coming to iPad… But XCode is present on iOS / iPad OS 14. 👀 The implications there are HUGE. Opens the door for “Pro” applications to come to iPad. I mentioned this last week on a live stream, but figured it was worth the tweet 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 20, 2020 It’s not clear how a full version of Xcode for iOS and iPadOS leads to “Pro” applications on iPad. Given development for the platforms via a Mac already exists, it would be more prudent to consider the addition as making it easier for people to produce apps in the first place.

MacDailyNews Take: Well, we’ll likely know within weeks (early June via WWWDC 2020) if the biggest barrier to entry (Mac requirement) will be removed for iOS and iPadOS developers with the introduction of Xcode for iPhones and iPads.