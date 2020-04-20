Apple’s next-gen AirPods said to be ready for launch

Apple’s next-gen AirPods are ready to launch, according YouTube channel Front Page Tech‘s Jon Prosser who believes the new ‌AirPods‌ could launch alongside Apple’s rumored 13-inch MacBook Pro with new scissor-switch Magic Keyboard next month.

Apple announced the second generation AirPods on March 20, 2019. Featuring the the same external design as the first generation, but with additional features including the Apple H1 processor which supports hands-free “Hey Siri,” Bluetooth 5 connectivity, 50% more talk time, and faster device connection times. “Announce Messages with Siri” was added in iOS 13.2, which allowed Siri to dictate and reply to text messages. Plus, the 2nd generation AirPods case supports wireless charging.

New AirPods (which were supposed to be at the March Event) are now ready to go. Probably alongside the MacBook Pro next month. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 19, 2020

Frank McShan for MacRumors:

It is unclear at this time as to what new features Apple’s next-generation ‌AirPods‌ will sport. One possibility is that the earphones will feature the same in-ear design as the AirPods Pro without Active Noise Cancellation. In February, Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes made a passing reference to upcoming “AirPod Pro Lite” earphones without offering any details on the product, leading to confusion about whether this would be a third-generation version of the regular ‌AirPods‌ or a new member of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ family.

MacDailyNews Take: Yup, get ready for Apple’s next-gen AirPods!

A little birdie tells us that DigiTimes‘ “AirPods Pro Lite” are actually AirPods (3rd gen.) which offer the new shorter-stem AirPods Pro design sans active noise cancellation. — MacDailyNews, March 5, 2020