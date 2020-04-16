Apple releases iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5 public betas

One day after releasing the second betas of iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4.5 to developers, Apple today seeded the first public betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.4.5 releases to its public beta testing group.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

[Both] appear to be updates that are minor in scale, focusing primarily on bug fixes, under-the-hood improvements, and other small tweaks and changes.

The software may address an issue with Personal Hotspot that prevents it from working for some people and it could also fix a VPN-related vulnerability, both of which are issues that Apple said would be addressed in upcoming updates.

iOS 13.4.5 includes a new Apple Music feature that allows ‌Apple Music‌ songs to be shared on Instagram Stories.