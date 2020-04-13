Apple’s HomePod operating system is now based on tvOS

Apple’s HomePod arrived in stores on February 9, 2018 in the US, UK and Australia. In the spring of 2018, HomePod launched in Canada, France, and Germany. Mexico and Spain followed that fall and China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan got HomePod in 2019.

Together with Apple Music and Siri, HomePod creates an entirely new way for users to discover and interact with music at home. And it can also assist with everyday tasks — and control a smart home — all via voice.

An Apple-designed A8 chip controls all the remarkable audio innovations inside HomePod. Until a few week ago, prior to the release of iOS 13.4, HomePod ran an operating system based on iOS.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

9to5Mac has analyzed the latest HomePod firmware available and found something unexpected: starting with version 13.4, the HomePod operating system is now based on tvOS, instead of iOS… iOS 14 is likely to drop support for devices with the A8 chip (basically the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4), and the first and only generation of the HomePod runs with an A8 chip. While the fourth generation Apple TV (the HD-only model) also runs with the A8 chip, it will probably not be discontinued this year. If Apple wants to keep the HomePod updated for a longer time, it makes sense that the HomePod Software should be based on the next version of tvOS instead of iOS 14 due to the A8 chip support… Sure, these changes are quite intriguing, but why would Apple bother changing all that right now? The answer might be in the launch of new products, as Bloomberg reported today that Apple is working on a “HomePod mini.”

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, HomePod will work much better with Apple TV going forward. Right now, about all HomePod can do out of the box is turn on our TV. We’d like to be able to do a whole lot more than that.