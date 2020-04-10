Apple now offers Refurbished Mac Pro models with thousands in savings

Apple’s online store now offers certified refurbished Mac Pro models with prices ranging from $5,349 to $14,109.

Every Apple Certified Refurbished product completes a rigorous refurbishment process that includes full testing that meets the same functional standards as new Apple products. Your refurbished device is truly “like new,” with special savings of up to 15%. Buyers receive a “like new” device with genuine Apple replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned and inspected. Refurbished iOS devices will come with new battery and outer shell. Every device will come with all accessories, cables and operating systems. All Apple Certified Refurbished products are packaged in a brand new white box and are sent with free shipping and returns.

The $5,349 Refurbished Mac Pro features o 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz, 48GB (6x8GB) of DDR4 ECC memory, Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of GDDR5 memory, and 256GB SSD storage. This model costs $6,299 new, so the refurb unit offers a savings of $950.

The $14,109 Refurbished Mac Pro features a 3.3GHz 12‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz, 96GB (6x16GB) of DDR4 ECC memory, two Radeon Pro Vega II with 32GB of HBM2 memory each, 4TB SSD storage, and an Apple Afterburner card. This model costs $16,599 new, so the refurb unit offers a savings of $2490.

Earlier today, there was a refurbed 16-core model with 192 GB of RAM, two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics cards, 8 TB of storage, and an Apple Afterburner card for $22,439, a savings of nearly $4,000, but that model is no longer available in Apple’s Certified Refurbished section.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Certified Refurbished Macs are definitely a great way to get very much “like new” Macs at a nice discount. We’ve had only good experiences with Apple’s Certified Refurbished Macs and can easily recommend the store for anyone looking to save on Mac purchases.