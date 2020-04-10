Analyst: Apple to launch new 2020 iPhone SE as early as next week

According to Chinese research firm GF Securities’ analyst Jeff Pu, Apple’s development schedule for iPhone 12 models will likely be pushed out slightly due to current travel restrictions and cargo flight delays, which could result in slightly delayed availability of the highest-end 6.7-inch model, but the next-gen 2020 iPhone SE could launch as early as next week.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Pu currently expects the 5.4-inch and two 6.1-inch models to be available in September, followed by the 6.7-inch model in October. This two-phase rollout would be similar to 2018, when the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were released in September, followed by the iPhone XR in October. And in 2017, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus launched in September, followed by the iPhone X in November. Pu also believes that Apple’s widely rumored iPhone SE successor will launch in mid-April, suggesting that the device could be announced as early as next week.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s widely-rumored 2020 iPhone SE is expected to be based on the iPhone 8, featuring a 4.7-inch display, Home button with Touch ID, no Face ID, an Apple A13 chip, 3GB RAM, and up to 256GB of flash storage.