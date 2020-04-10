Apple’s smaller iPhone 12 models due in Sept., 6.7-inch flagship in Oct.

Apple’s development schedule for iPhone 12 models will likely be pushed out slightly due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and cargo flight delays, GF Securities’ analyst Jeff Pu says in a note to clients, which could result in delayed availability of the flagship 6.7-inch “Pro Max” model (hopefully better named this year).

Leaks and rumors foretell of an iPhone 12 family with a retro flat-edged design à la Apple’s iPhone 4 series, considered by many to be the best iPhone design ever. It’s also rumored that Apple is looking to feature ProMotion in at least some of these iPhone displays.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

In a research note with Chinese research firm GF Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said he believes that the current “EVT” or “Engineering Verification Test” stage of iPhone 12 development may have been extended by two weeks to late April for the 5.4-inch model and 6.1-inch models, and to mid-May for the 6.7-inch model. As a result, Pu currently expects the 5.4-inch and two 6.1-inch models to be available in September, followed by the 6.7-inch model in October.

MacDailyNews Take: Well, if true, this looks similar to 2017, when we had to wait for the flagship iPhone X (November 3, 2017). So, it looks like we’ll be waiting until October for our new iPhones this year.