Apple offers select Apple TV+ content for free for limited time

Apple is looking to be included in your COVID-19 quarantine binge by offering select Apple TV+ content for free for limited time.

At Apple.co/FreeForEveryone, customers in the U.S. can watch the following content for free on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

• Little America

• Servant

• For All Mankind

• Dickinson

• Helpsters

• Ghostwriter

• Snoopy in Space

• The Elephant Queen

Along with many free movies, Apple’s TV app also has all of EPIX for free until May 2 and free episodes from standout HBO series, including:

• Succession

• Barry

• The Wire

• VEEP

• The Sopranos

• Silicon Valley

• True Lies

MacDailyNews Take: That’s a nice selection, for adults and kids alike, that will give non-Apple TV+ subscribers a taste of the quality offered by Apple’s new streaming service. Of course, if you want The Morning Show, See, etc. you’ll have to buy an Apple device (which grants you a year free) or subscribe to the service. More info: https://tv.apple.com