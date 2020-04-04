Apple TV Channels offers free EPIX access, multiple extended free trials

Multiple streaming services are offering extended trials through the Apple TV app during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, you can get extended one-month trials of Showtime and other services, as well as completely free access to EPIX.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

EPIX is unique because it’s not offering an extended free trial right now, but rather completely free access for the next month. That means you can access all EPIX content in the Apple TV app for free, without signing up for anything, until May 2. In addition to EPIX, however, many other streaming services are offering extended free trials through the Apple TV app… You can get a limited time 1-month free trial to Showtime through Apple TV Channels. Acorn TV is also offer a 1-month trial for new subscribers, as are the Smithsonian Plus Channel and A&E.

