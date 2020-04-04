Apple’s iOS 14 beta code reveals Home screen widgets for iPhone and iPad

9to5Mac has found evidence in the iOS 14 code of another new feature internally referred to as “Avocado”, which is related to the Springboard app that controls the Home screen: Home screen widgets for iPhone and iPad.

Widgets show you information from your favorite apps, like News and Stocks. You can see your widgets in the Today View. Just swipe right over the Home screen, Lock screen, or while you’re looking at your notifications.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

We can say that Apple is working to provide real widgets on the iPhone and iPad home screen for the first time. Instead of pinned widgets like on iPadOS 13, the new widgets on iOS 14 can be moved around, just like any app icon. The feature is still being implemented and may be scrapped by Apple. With that in mind, it makes sense that users can set a background photo for the lock screen and a flat or blurred version on the home screen, as it can now have several widgets and details can get confusing overlaid on a regular photo.

MacDailyNews Take: And one of the last (poor) excuses the Android settlers use to justify their fake iPhones will go poof!