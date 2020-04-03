Senate Democrats question Apple about COVID-19 screening app

Several U.S. Senate Democrats are questioning Apple CEO Tim Cook about the privacy of the company’s new COVID-19 screening app and website.
Apple’s OVID-19 screening app and website were developed in partnership with The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The White House, and FEMA.
Rebecca Kern and Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:
Senators Bob Menendez, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Richard Blumenthal sent a letter to the company on Friday expressing concern “for the safety and security of Americans’ private health data.” They want to know about data-sharing practices and safeguards, and whether the app complies with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). The senators are also seeking information on Apple’s agreements with federal or state governments for the development of the app, according to the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg.
MacDailyNews Take: In the quest to be seen as “doing something,” some reveal how much nothing they’re really doing.
Along with a clear link to the company’s privacy policy, Apple’s COVID-19 Screening Tool website even more clearly states: “Our Commitment to Privacy. Apple is not collecting your answers from the screening tool. To help improve the site, Apple collects some information about how you use it. The information collected will not personally identify you.”
Huge thanks to @Apple! Together with the White House, @CDCgov & @fema, Apple launched a COVID19 screening tool that guides users through questions about symptoms and exposure, using CDC guidance to help determine steps they should take, including testing.https://t.co/CN7gO3svKG
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 27, 2020
