Apple discounts HomePod to $149 for employees, update imminent?

Apple’s HomePod usually retails for $299 for customers, but Apple retail and corporate employees can purchase a HomePod right now at a nice discount: half price or $149.50. It is possible that Apple is trying to reduce inventory of the HomePod ahead of a rumored product update.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Although the HomePod is widely praised for its sound quality, its high price relative to the smart speaker market has meant it has not been a mainstream success. In fact, it seems like the HomePod inventory has been hard to shift for a while. It is still possible to walk into a retail store and pick up a HomePod that was manufactured in early 2019, or perhaps even late 2018… Analysts estimate Apple has sold around 5-10 million HomePod units since the product launched. As recently as last week, Apple was reported to be working on new HomePod models to launch as soon as this year.

MacDailyNews Take: Well, with this internal HomePod discount, here’s hoping that a lower-priced HomePod does rear its pretty head as we’re fairly starving for some news out of Apple with “iPhone SE (2020)” looming, but seemingly never arriving. It’s a shame that more people haven’t experienced HomePod in all of it’s glory because it truly is an excellent product, worth every penny and then some even at full price!

