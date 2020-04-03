Apple Arcade adds new RPG ‘Legend of the Skyfish 2’

Apple Arcade added the new action RPG “Legend of the Skyfish 2” from Crescent Moon Games and Mother Gaia Studio to its growing catalog of over 100 games on Friday. In the new game, you play as Little Red Hook, a young warrior apprentice and the last of the Red Hook guardians. The new Apple Arcade game has a nostalgic “Legend of Zelda” feel.

Shelby Brown for CNET:

“In Legend of the Skyfish 2,” Little Red Hook must master the ancient art of fishing pole combat when her world comes under attack, a century after the defeat of the Skyfish. Use your fishing pole as a weapon and a grappling hook, switching between different lures to defeat enemies. Explore the world and collect materials to craft weapons and armor to complete quests.

Apple Arcade is available via a new tab on the App Store for $4.99 per month.

MacDailyNews Take: This new RPG for Apple Arcade looks like something that’s perfect for “working from home.” (wink, wink)

If you loved “The Legend of Zelda,’ Apple Arcade is calling you!