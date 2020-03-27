Apple delivers CarPlay Dashboard support for third-party navigation apps

With the release of iOS 13.4, Apple this week added the ability to use third-party navigation apps directly on the CarPlay Dashboard.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

CarPlay support for third-party mapping apps was first introduced back in iOS 12, but users were restricted to opening those apps in full-screen view. Now, with the iOS 13.4 update released earlier this week, CarPlay users will be able to select and view third-party navigation platforms in a split screen-like view on the Dashboard interface. Apple has only added the ability for apps to use Dashboard, and developers will still need to implement that support on their end. Two popular services, Google Maps and Waze, don’t support the feature, for example.

MacDailyNews Note: CarPlay supports third-party navigation apps directly from the Dashboard. So you have even more choices to get where you'd like to go.