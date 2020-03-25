Adobe invites select users to beta test upcoming Illustrator for iPad app

According to reports from users who received an invitation from Adobe, the company is currently inviting users to beta test its upcoming Illustrator for iPad app.

back in November, Adobe outlined their vision for Illustrator for iPad, reimagining the Illustrator experience from the ground up to take advantage of the unique capabilities a tablet offers in terms of touch and Apple Pencil. A few core concepts Adobe said they were focusing on include:

• Seamless connection across your devices: Everything you create in Illustrator can be saved to the Creative Cloud, which means you will be able to create on your desktop and iPad.

• Power and precision: Work with Illustrator files with no loss of the detail and precision you expect from Adobe. For many designs you create today, you’ll be able to start on your iPad and finish on your iPad.

• Intuitive experience: Adobe is rethinking the interface to help you save time and make Illustrator easier and more natural to use.

• Leverage the tablet interface: Benefit from things like the iPad camera and Apple Pencil to take your designs to new places. For instance, you can take a picture of a hand-drawn sketch and Illustrator on iPad will help you transform it into vector shapes.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

The Creative Cloud maker first revealed its plans to create iPad-specific versions of some of its popular apps in 2019. Adobe then released Photoshop for iPad in November 2019. A launch for the new iPadOS Illustrator app is slated for this year. And on Monday, users who had previously signed up for the Illustrator private beta began receiving invites to test out the software. An exact release date for the app is still unknown.

Illustrator on iPad beta pic.twitter.com/PRoB9DTPBI — Masahiko YASUI (@Yasutchi) March 24, 2020

Just received the @Adobe Illustrator Beta program for iPad invite. Can’t discuss details on the software yet – but exciting things to be created 📐✂️✒️ — Melvin Morales (@melvinmoralesx) March 23, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: Photoshop for iPad. Illustrator for iPad. For more and more people every day, iPad is becoming their primary or only personal computer!