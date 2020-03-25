iPhone assembly stops in India as country goes into 21-day lockdown

iPhone assembly has stopped in India due to an order to comply with a 21-day countrywide COVID-19 lockdown ordered by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Foxconn and Wistron have suspended production at their India plants, which include the assembly of some Apple iPhone models.

The surprise announcement of a 21-day lockdown was issued by Modi in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday evening. “For a few days forget what it means to go out. Today’s decision of a nationwide lockdown draws a line outside your home,” Modi said.

Bloomberg:

Apple has an office with thousands of employees in Hyderabad, working on Apple Maps data. They too are likely to be impacted by the government’s virus-fighting measures, which are among the strictest that any country has yet imposed against the spread of the coronavirus.

The Beeb:

The restrictions came into force at midnight local time (18:30 GMT) and will be enforced for 21 days. “There will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes,” Mr Modi said in a televised address. He appealed for people not to panic – but crowds quickly mobbed stores in the capital, Delhi, and other cities. Correspondents say it is not clear how – or even if – people will now be allowed out to buy food and other essentials.

MacDailyNews Note: Currently, Apple suppliers assemble four iPhone models in India: iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, and iPhone XR.