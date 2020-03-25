Analyst: It’s time to buy Apple stock

Deutsche Bank analyst Jeriel Ong says it’s time to buy Apple stock. Ong on Tuesday upped his rating on Apple from Hold to “Buy,” while lowering his price target on the stock from $295 to $270.
With the recent downturn, Ong has become more comfortable with the stock price.
Ong concedes that there are risks, including Apple’s ongoing retail store closures, supply chain issues and weaker demand as a result from the global coronavirus pandemic—but he considers all of those risks to be short-term in nature.
Ong thinks the coming 5G iPhone cycle will drive strong unit growth, and he expects further strong growth for AirPods. He sees the services segment benefiting from the 1.5 billion+ active installed base of Apple devices. And he thinks gross margins will have an upward bias as a shift to services continues.
MacDailyNews Take: So far, amidst the COVID-19 rollercoaster ride (which surely hasn’t ended yet), Apple’s low was $212.61 on March 23, 2020, just two days ago. Today’s AAPL high, so far, stands at $258.00. Hang on tight, Apple shareholders!
4 Comments
The biggest econ, with the greatest consumer base in the world, that has supposedly not yet felt the sharpest/deepest effect of the V, and this dingleberry says it’s time to buy AAPL. I appreciate the “vote” of hope, but….
Then I also read, the 2nd most populated country in the world’s iPh production gets shut down for 21 days (much more sensible than the 1st Apple Store shut down of 12 days)…and this is no relevant factor either.
This guy is also very talented at catching falling knives, I guess.
Apple is falling behind in the “time to buy” race. Tesla and Boeing are already sucking up investor’s cash hoard. No stimulus cash for Apple is forthcoming.
Boo!
Down it goes again…
In January 2019 (one year ago), AAPL stock could be bought at the low price of $148 . . . I don’t recall what ‘catastrophic’ event occurred at that time to lower the stock, but it’s evidence that the stock can go below $200. So any Wall Street guy claiming $255 (today’s price) is a great deal is fishing for some non-professionals (you and I) to pump some money into the market.