Apple’s iPadOS 13.4 is a major productivity upgrade for iPad users

Yesterday, Apple released iPadOS 13.4. Although its version number indicates that this is merely an incremental update, it’s actually a significant boost to iPad productivity.

Jeff Benjamin for 9to5Mac:

The big news in iPadOS 13.4 is the arrival of advanced mouse and trackpad support for the iPad, features that 9to5Mac reported about in advance. Users can now pair a Magic Trackpad 2, Magic Mouse 2, or other third party pointing devices via Bluetooth, and instantly change the way they use their iPads…

iOS 13.4 has quite a few new features that iPhone users will enjoy, but iPadOS 13.4 is a downright game-changer with its mouse and trackpad support. This update will be remembered as the update that truly ushered the iPad closer into laptop replacement territory. It’ll get even better once Apple launches its new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro next month, and when developers get time to update their apps.

But the truly great thing about iPadOS 13.4 is that it doesn’t just apply to the iPad Pro. Even entry-level devices, like the 7th-generation iPad, stand to benefit immensely from mouse and trackpad support. And third-party accessory makers like Logitech are already on board with new keyboards with integrated trackpads for Apple’s cheapest iPad.