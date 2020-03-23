Apple market cap falls below $1 trillion as Democrats block $2 trillion stimulus

Apple market cap has fallen below the $1 trillion level as cases of SARS-CoV-2 in the U.S. surged above 35,000 Monday morning, as COVID-19 infections topped 354,000 worldwide. With widespread testing now ongoing, the U.S. is, as expected, accounting for more new virus cases than any other country.
Ed Carson for Investor’s Business Daily:
Senate Democrats blocked Congress a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package Sunday. The Federal Reserve signaled it’ll buy unlimited assets to support the economy after a top Fed official said U.S. GDP could contract 50% in the second quarter.
With the stimulus bill in doubt, futures plunged “limit down” on Sunday. Futures erased losses Monday morning and turned solidly higher after the Federal Reserve vowed to buy assets “in the amounts needed.” Also, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a stimulus deal is close. But the stock market traded modestly lower Monday.
Dow Jones giants Boeing and UnitedHealth and Citigroup were huge losers, but even the likes of Apple and Microsoft [dropped] with the economy coming to a virtual halt…
New York state has nearly 17,000 Covid-19 cases. Most of those are in New York City itself.
[See also: New York City Hall didn’t secure 1st order of COVID-19 supplies for NYC until March 6: “City officials waited for over two months after the coronavirus outbreak first hit China to start emergency procurements of masks and hand sanitizer, putting in orders on March 6 and March 10, according to the city comptroller’s office. “Our city is the epicenter of this outbreak in the United States, and we are lacking supplies because the mayor didn’t notice until two weeks ago?” fumed City Councilman Chaim Deutsch. “We ought to have been prepared for this. Blaming Trump is an easy way to avoid hard questions, but it exposes a distinct lack of management on the part of this administration,” the Brooklyn Democrat said.]
Testing will continue to ramp up in the next several weeks, with private labs and tests rushing in. LabCorp (LH) is now able to do more than 20,000 Covid-19 tests per day. The FDA on Saturday gave emergency approval to a Cepheid Covid-19 test that produces results in 45 minutes. The test can run on over 23,000 Cepheid GeneXpert machines, including nearly 5,000 in the U.S. Cepheid is a unit of Danaher (DHR).
The coronavirus stimulus package, approaching $2 trillion, would provide aid would include direct checks to many Americans, expanded jobless benefits, loans to small businesses aid to states and hospitals. It would also give Treasury Secretary Mnuchin $500 billion in discretionary funds to aid businesses.
Democrats objected to that provision, and wanted several new features of their own.
Apple stock tumbled 17.5% last week, while Microsoft stock fell 13.5%.
MacDailyNews Take: The U.S. federal government will work it out. The U.S system is messy (it’s designed that way), but unparalleled.
Microsoft continues to be valued above the $1 trillion mark (currently $1.066 trillion). Apple has fallen below that threshold in morning trading (currently $978.808 billion), so the trillion-dollar market cap club is a club of one.
The senate majority republicans reneged on several provisions they’d agreed to with Democrats. The blame for this failing is not the Democrats alone.
You’re either lying or ignorant. Even the leftist NBC and NYT are reporting:
Unlike me, you’re a partisan hack who can’t read beyond the headlines to save his life.
didn’t the gop blackball Romney? using his pro-trickledown quote for your mud slinging purposes is pathetic
That would seem to be the point. The Dems have even lost Romney.
This is how smart Democrats are: They’re going to nominate a dementia patient and then try to use their lackeys in the old guard media to convince the terminally stupid that creepy Uncle Joe” hasn’t lost his marbles:
The bill in question was aimed at giving Rich People money in the hopes they would let it “trickle down”. How has that worked out in the past? The Rich get Richer is all. The workers get screwed. So … how is it the Rich get to be “Socialists” while the poor get to starve?
The original bill, that he one proposed by Das KKKadet BoneSpurs (of all people) wanted to give every person $1,000 – what happened to THAT?
Senate Democrats opposed the Moscow Mitch-sponsored stimulus bill for these reasons:
–it gives 500 billion dollars to corporations;
–it allows the Treasury Department to waive the prohibition against using this money for stock buybacks;
–It does not prohibit evictions during the crisis;
–it limits unemployment insurance to 3 months…
In other words, Republicans are being Republicans in this time of crisis. Fortunately, Democrats are being the people they’re supposed to be.
Political leanings aside, we’re all waking up to about $4 trillion in deficit spending pushed by the administration, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin most enthusiastically. Much of that would go to Fed purchases of corporate equities. That is, government ownership of production, a.k.a. socialism. You seem fine with that now. You seem to be against the Dem position that any bailouts should go directly to the working classes who are now losing income, insurance, and their life savings. Rep position, as usual, is top down, handing cash to corporations that did nothing but buy back their own stock last time around. Care to discuss why party loyalty is more important to you than simple common sense?
Wrong. Here’s what really happened. The Dem Senators found out that 5 Rep Senators tested positive for COVID-19 and, since you cannot vote without being present (a rule that needed to be changed 20 years ago, at least), the Dems decided to take advantage of the COVID-induced vote tie to push things like solar tax credits and all manner of pet projects instead of helping American workers.
The Republican Senate held their nose and passed the Democrat House mess last week. Then the Democrats blocked the Senate bill. Democrats cannot be trusted – ever. Why Republicans all the way up to Mitch cannot remember that is beyond comprehension. Only Trump knows he’s dealing with snakes and remembers it always.
Democrats are engaging in political gamesmanship on this essential stimulus bill because some of their Republican colleagues are unable to vote due to the very coronavirus their bill is aiming to combat. This is utterly disgusting as are people who support Democrat excrement like Pelosi and Schumer.
The coronavirus crisis is no time for political gamesmanship, yet Democrats are working overtime not to let this crisis “go to waste.”
At this writing, only one Senator has tested positive, not five. There are three others who are self-isolating, but that includes a Democrat.
Repeating conspiracy stories does not help this situation. If 1918 taught us nothing else, it was that absolute honesty is a life-saver.
The federal government will work it out? With that incompetent Trump at the head? Get real.
More proof, as if we needed it, that the NYT is a sham. Fake news.
Bloomberg: Virus Rescue Plan Stalls When Democrats Block McConnell’s Offer
The Hill: Senate Democrats block mammoth coronavirus stimulus package
Landslides are disasters. They happen when the position some people want to hold up doesn’t have a solid foundation under it. Exactly like right wing talking points repeating their chants on a Mac blog.
The republicans are trying to include a 500B or more slush fund that Trump can spend, no strings attached. Of course the Democrats and some Republicans voted that down. If they put responsible controls on that it will pass.
If you get money, you can’t layoff people, use the money to enrich management, use it for stock buybacks, and money can’t be handed out without making sure it is used right (Covid related).
From what I hear too much of the stimulus went to big business and not to lesser people’s and institutions. That is what the Democrats object to but naturally the Republicans would have a heavy business slant and try to make the Dems look like the bad guy as they try to support a more equal proposition.
From what you hear on MSDNC, you mean.
If the corporations get another 2008-like second and third helping, without cost, or full payback, the citizens should revolt. It’s a bad habit we are developing and it’s wrong in principle, but it sets up a repeating pattern where the profits are again individualized, but the losses are AGAIN socialized. The citizens get a peanut share of the profit, but absorb the majority of “their” debt. (I couldn’t care less about other’s profiting, but when I/we hold their debt, it’s enraging.) It seems this would be a position more embraced by the D’s? The R’s need spanking, or a loud f’n public rebuke, if this multi-trillion package doesn’t clearly define the payback structure.
On the other hand, some of the D principles noted below provide understanding to their propensity to see this tragedy as an opportunity to add non-timely costs on to the massive, we-don’t have-the-f’g-money-bill….
Principles in conflict:
“This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision,” Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) told lawmakers, according to a source on the call.”
“”Anything that doesn’t address that pandemic, it seems to me, should not be considered,” he said (McConnell).
““Let’s not worry about the cost. It’s an investment in the health of the economy,” Pelosi told Democratic lawmakers.
Bones the D’s want….
Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.) said he backed sweeping infrastructure legislation by House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), and proposed tying it to the coronavirus package.
Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Calif.)….proposed that the federal government offer death benefits to families of TSA officers who die from the coronavirus.
James Clyburn, the No. 3 Democratic leader, suggested the deadly outbreak — which has confined millions of children and adults to their homes — has illuminated a need to secure 100 percent broadband coverage, including for schools and rural communities.
Broadband…I get it. Infrastructure…I get it. TSA family death beni’s? Now? No.
“f the corporations get another 2008-like second and third helping, without cost, or full payback, the citizens should revolt. ”
The real reason for the National Guard activation.
” the profits are again individualized, but the losses are AGAIN socialized.”
I have no problem with the Government trying to give businesses a break, but workers should get some kind of profit sharing (like sports leagues, for example) and management should take pay cuts until all money is paid back.
I’m usually not on the side of Congressional Democrats, but anybody stopping more crony giveaways for whatever reason are doing the right thing, even if unwittingly.
Crony give-aways (R’s) and expenditures best spent at another time (D’s)…both are crap and we need neither.