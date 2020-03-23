Apple lifts two-iPhone purchase limit as supply constraints ease

Last week, Apple put a two-iPhone purchase limit into effect due to short supplies from the coronavirus shutdown in China earlier this year. Now, Apple has lifted that restriction.

Reuters:

Drop-down menus in online stores for territories ranging from the United States to Hong Kong and mainland China now allow customers to buy more than 10 devices. Curbs stay for some iPad and Macbook models, however.

MacDailyNews Take: With iPhone purchase limits lifted, supply constraints are obviously easing!

The Apple Retail Store Purchase Policies’ “Product Availability” section, which has been unchanged for quite some time and in effect since before the COVID-19 outbreak discusses potential limits of bulk online purchases:

Given the popularity and/or supply constraints of some of our products, Apple may have to limit the number of products available for purchase. Trust us, we’re building them as fast as we can. Apple reserves the right to change quantities available for purchase at any time, even after you place an order. Furthermore, there may be occasions when Apple confirms your order but subsequently learns that it cannot supply the ordered product. In the event we cannot supply a product you ordered, Apple will cancel the order and refund your purchase price in full. – Apple Inc.