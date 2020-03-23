Ming Chi-Kuo: Apple’s ‘iPhone 12 Pro Max’ to get larger camera sensor, sensor-shift stabilization

TF International Securities’ uber-analyst Ming Chi-Kuo is reporting that Apple’s flagship “iPhone 12 Pro Max” is getting a larger camera sensor and sensor-shift stabilization in place of the current lens-based optical image stabilization.

Currently, Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro models feature optical image stabilization for both photo and video, but this capability only works for the iPhone Pros’ wide or telephoto lenses. Sensor-shift stabilization would apply to the camera sensor, allowing image stabilization for all, not just specific lenses.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

Kuo says that the top-end 6.7-inch model will get a new camera module for the wide-angle lens, known as the 7P. This will have a 1/1.9″ sensor – up from 1/3.6″ in the iPhone 11 Pro – as well as sensor-shift tech. The note has no changes to the previously predicted line-up: • 5.4-inch OLED (dual camera)

• 6.1-inch OLED (dual camera)

• 6.1-inch OLED iPhone (triple camera with Time Of Flight sensor)

• 6.7-inch OLED iPhone (triple camera with Time Of Flight sensor) This is consistent with our own discovery in the iOS 14 code pointing to TOF sensors in the top two models.

MacDailyNews Take: If true, sensor-shift stabilization and a larger camera sensor will be two more points of differentiation, and selling points, for Apple’s flagship 5G “iPhone 12 Pro Max” along with its massive- biggest-ever for an iPhone – 6.7-inch OLED Multi-Touch™ screen.