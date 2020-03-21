Repair pickups at Apple Stores won’t resume until stores are reopened

Apple Store repair pickups are currently in limbo. Customers who’ve dropped off an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or other product for repair at an Apple Retail Store will not be able to pick up their device until Apple’s locations reopen. When Apple closed their retail stores outside of Greater China on March 14th due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company offered customers a two-day window to pick up repairs.

AppleInsider:

Owners who were unable or unwilling to make the trip will now be left without their device until Apple Stores reopen, Apple said in a statement to Business Insider. “We made every possible attempt to get people’s products back to them,” a company spokesperson said. “There certainly are people that, for whatever reason, did not pick up their products before we closed and their products are at our stores.” Apple is taking a different tack with devices that were sent out to a repair center. Typically, those units are mailed back to a nearby Apple Store for pickup, but during ongoing store closures Apple is attempting to contact owners for direct return.

MacDailyNews Take: Currently, Apple Retail Stores are closed until further notice, so those with repairs in limbo will have to play their Apple Store Repair pickups by ear as we’re all doing with many things. Hopefully, by working together apart in order to flatten the infection curve, we’ll be successful and get some clearer data that we can all use to plan for the future!

MacDailyNews Note: More info on the Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via the U.S. CDC is here. Track the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) here.