Paramount speeds ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ to early iTunes release

Paramount Pictures is moving up the release of “Sonic the Hedgehog” on Apple’s iTunes Store and other digital outlets due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The studio said on Friday that the film, based on the Sega video game character, would be available for early digital release on March 31st, just 46 days after its initial launch in theaters.

Dave McNary for Variety:

“Sonic the Hedgehog” has performed above expectations and amassed $146 million domestically and $306 million worldwide. The film opened by dominating the North American box with $70 million over the Presidents Day weekend and led again in its second weekend. “Sonic” has become the highest-grossing video game film in U.S. box office history.

MacDailyNews Note: While we’re stuck at home, it’s good to see films like “Sonic the Hedgehog” getting an early iTunes release.

Originally scheduled to premiere in November 2019, the film was delayed until for a redesign of the Sonic character artwork. The film was theatrically released in the United States on February 14, 2020.

