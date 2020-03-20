Marques Brownlee: Apple’s new 2020 MacBook Air’s keyboard is better in every way

Marques Brownlee reviews Apple’s new 2020 MacBook Air and, unsurprisingly, finds the new scissor-switch Magic Keyboard to be a huge improvement over Apple’s rather awful butterfly mechanism keyboards.

MacBook Air now features the new Magic Keyboard, first introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. A redesigned scissor mechanism delivers 1mm of key travel for a comfortable and stable key feel, while the new inverted-“T” arrangement for the arrow keys makes them easier to find without looking down.

Marques Brownlee review Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air via YouTube:

The new Magic Keyboard. This was the big change we were all waiting for – getting rid of the butterfly switches and moving back to scissor switches which are more reliable, have more travel, feel better to type on; they’re just straight up better in every way… it’s miles better to type on. I’ve been using the 16-inch MacBook Pro a lot over the last few weeks because of the new keyboard and it’s been excellent.

MacDailyNews Take: So, with the prior TechCrunch review and this one from Marques Brownlee, you get the idea: The MacBook Air is a seminal design and it’s pretty close to perfect for what it’s designed to be, but it’s now a huge step up as Apple has eliminated their self-inflicted wound of a keyboard and replaced it their utterly excellent Magic Keyboard which, as we’re typing this right now on one (via a 16-inch MacBook Pro), just works, elegantly and flawlessly!