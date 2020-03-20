As expected, Taiwan exports fell in February, but at a far slower pace

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan’s export orders in February fell for a second month, but at a far slower pace than they did in January. February orders slipped 0.8% from a year earlier to $28.68 billion, data from Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday, partly helped by a low base in February 2019.
Yimou Lee and Liang-sa Loh for Reuters:
Orders had been expected to fall at a slower pace as the week-long Lunar New Year fell in February last year but occurred in January this year.
Economists in a Reuters poll had estimated orders would slip 0.6% compared with a 12.8% decline in January – the steepest in nearly seven years.
In a statement, the ministry said telecommunications products were down 23% from a year ago, as supply chains and production were affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus. The ministry expects March export orders to fall between 13.2% and 9.3% from a year earlier.
It said, however, rising demand for new technologies, including fifth-generation telecommunications (5G) and artificial intelligence, will help boost sales in the coming months.
MacDailyNews Take: Turning the corner?
TIME MAGAZINE March 18 2020:
“Eight hundred and fifty thousand of Taiwan’s 23 million citizens reside in mainland China. Four hundred thousand work there. At its narrowest point, the Taiwan Strait between the island and the mainland is just 130 km. So, by all accounts, Taiwan should be in the midst a major coronavirus outbreak. Instead, as of March 18, it had seen just 100 cases compared to the more than 80,000 in China and the tens of thousands in several countries in Europe”
()
Latest Taiwan Data on world meter: Infections total : 135, Deaths : 3
Note that Foxconn which employs hundreds of thousands in mainland China is a Taiwanese company.
OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES CLOSE or have links TO CHINA:
South Korea : Deaths Less than 100
Singapore : ZERO
Hong Kong: 4
These countries were closer to the epicentre , Singapore is 80% overseas Chinese with extensive business links to China (like Taiwan ).
For weeks now I’ve said look at the Asian Data on fighting COVID 19.
I’ve listed links, showed videos.
Weeks ago Asian Data provided a RECIPE for COVID 19 fight, not to ‘mitigate’, ‘build herd immunity’ etc but to STOP it and LET BUSINESSES i.e the economy get back to NORMAL.
But invariably RACIST XENOPHOBES have laughed at them and my posts.
I regularly get one star and called idiot.
Shoot, I live OVER HERE and not in Asia, I don’t want to live under Xi BUT the DATA (solutions, methods) would help us over here.
The Data, like from Dr. Awylard (whose videos I’ve posted frequently here at MDN) from W.H.O who led a team of USA, European specialists into China had plenty of data on:
Social Distancing, Contact Tracing, need for huge amounts of gear like ventilators, use of computing like A.I to track outbreaks etc.
Methods employed by Singapore, Korea, Taiwan etc.
This info was available weeks ago.
But here at MDN when I posted the links xenophobes went crazy : “you can’t listen to lazy stupid Asians who eat dirty things “, “you can’t listen to W.H.O it’s run by Tedrous a BLACK ETHIOPIAN ” (Yes i actually debated withe the guy who wrote Black Ethiopian here at MDN )
Just like a couple of weeks ago when Italy started to Explode, a prominent USA doctor on a major news channel defending the slowness of the USA preparedness, said “FINALLY we have REAL Data from a WESTERN (i.e White) country and NOW we can devise methods to fight this virus” ignoring THREE MONTHS of Data from Taiwan, Korea, Singapore. That doctor said “Chinese are lying, Asians using quarantine methods are MEDIEVAL “.
Taiwan data shows they were aware of the corona virus in late December and that data was available to the USA.
God, I’m sad and disgusted at all this.
Even one day ago when I posted the W.H.O videos again was called all kinds of names and got one starred.
Korea : less than 100 deaths, Singapore Zero, Taiwan 3, Hong Kong 4
China with twice the population of Europe : 3000 +
(yes, xenophobes will invariably say they are LYING, but hey who are building those new MACS, iPADS etc ? Zombie Chinese ? Tim Cook opening all Apple Stores in China is also lying?)
If the West had looked at the Asian Data (methods, solutions) Death rates in Italy etc would be like Taiwan, 3 instead of 4000.
The sad thing is as politicians and their followers (like some here at MDN) promoting the racist agenda (calling “Wuhan Virus” etc. ) we still won’t learn their methods and puts negative pressure on those (like me) who say look at their data.
(some countries etc are now partially following
Like I said no matter what enjoyment you get from xenophobia, if it gets out of control the outbreak will hurt you at the minimum and kill you at worst.
