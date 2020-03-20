California issues shelter-in-place order

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday issued Executive Order N-33-20, a shelter-in-place order, which requires anyone living in the state of California to “stay home or at their place of residence except as necessary to maintain continuity of operations of the federal critical infrastructure sectors.”

California residents are permitted to leave their homes for necessities such as obtaining food, prescriptions and health care, but are required to practice proper social distancing during any trips outside their homes to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctor’s offices, etc.

Essential services will remain open, including, but not limited to: grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants, banks, hospitals, and laundromats.

California’s order will remain in effect until further notice.

MacDailyNews Take: Let’s make this time worthwhile and flatten the curve of this pandemic so that those who need medical help to survive can do so in hospitals that are not overwhelmed. Be safe, everyone!

