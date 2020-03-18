Apple releases iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2, and tvOS 13.4 GMs to developers

After a long period of beta testing, Apple today is releasing iOS 13.4 GM, iPadOS 13.4 GM, watchOS 6.2 GM, and tvOS 13.4 GM to developers. iOS 13.4 includes new features such as iCloud Drive folder sharing, advanced mouse support for iPad, and more. Apple is also releasing macOS Catalina 10.15.4 beta 6 to developers today.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

One of the major changes of iOS 13.4 (and also iPadOS 13.4) is the advanced mouse support, a feature that was announced today by Apple along with the new iPad Pro and the Magic Keyboard. With the new update, trackpad support for iPad becomes a system-level feature. The cursor appears as a floating circle that can highlight elements in the user interface, press buttons and assist with text selection. As for watchOS 6.2, it enables the ECG app and Irregular heart rhythm notification in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey. Users will also be able to make in-app purchases with Apple Watch for the first time.

MacDailyNews Note: iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad support will be available on March 24 as a free software update for all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later. Trackpad support will be available on any iPad running iPadOS 13.4, and work with Apple’s Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 and the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. Third-party mice connected over Bluetooth or USB are also supported.

Check the full release notes of iOS 13.4 and watchOS 6.2 in the full article.