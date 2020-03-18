Bill Ackman advises President Trump to shut down the US

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is calling on President Trump to shut down the U.S. in order to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jonathan Garber for FOXBusiness:
“Mr. President, the only answer is to shut down the country for the next 30 days and close the borders,” Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, tweeted Wednesday.
“Tell all Americans that you are putting us on an extended Spring Break at home with family,” he added. “Keep only essential services open. The government pays wages until we reopen.”
“Please send everyone home now,” Ackman tweeted. “With your leadership, we can end this now. The rest of the world will follow your lead. A global Spring Break will save us all.”
“What’s scaring the American people and corporate America now is the gradual rollout,” Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner on “Halftime Report” on Wednesday. “We need to shut it down now… This is the only answer.”
“America will end as we know it. I’m sorry to say so, unless we take this option,” he said. Ackman added if Trump saves the country from the coronavirus, he will get reelected in November.
Ackman urged U.S. companies to stop their buyback programs because “hell is coming.”
In the emotional interview, Ackman revealed he went into lockdown almost a month ago to save his father’s life who is immunocompromised.
“The only shared sacrifice that is going on right now is the health-care community, the nurses, the doctors, the people taking care of patients. Those people are making enormous sacrifices,” said Ackman. ”[The president] is not saying storm the beaches of Normandy right, he’s saying go home, go home, spend a month with your family.”
MacDailyNews Take: “Hell is coming.” “America will end as we know it.” It doesn’t get much starker than that. Again, even if you think Ackman is overstating or misreading the situation, it’s better in this case to overreact. Stay home. Stay away from others. Be smart. Let’s work together to blunt the coronavirus as much as possible!
Here’s the plan: Allow the virus to spread to people who are not really affected by it while protecting the vulnerable as much as possible. If the group that recovered from the virus is large enough, herd immunity will protect the vulnerable against the virus. This will happen naturally, as some people have to work and some people will just not heed the warnings and properly distance socially. With the current measures already advocated and in place, the U.S. and other governments are trying to “flatten the curve” as much as possible to spread the peak of infections over a longer period. This way immunity is built up in the population that is best-equipped to survive it while the healthcare system is not fatally overloaded. Those need help to fight and survive the virus will have access to the hospitals, doctors, nurses, and equipment they need. Most people who contract COVID-19 will not need hospitals, doctors, nurses, and equipment. They will get sick, their immune system will do its job, and they will be immune.
If no measures were taken and the virus were allowed to spread unhindered it would make too many people sick quickly, overloading the healthcare system (see Wuhan initially, Iran and, to some extent, Italy). On the other extreme, a “total lockdown” as advocated by Ackman is not the best option because it would result in fewer cases of COVID-19, but as soon as those controls were relaxed, the virus would spring right back into action and we do not and will not have an effective vaccine that is deemed safe for a year at least.
More info on the Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via the U.S. CDC is here. Track the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) here.
I think the US is already shutdown for the most part. While you can always perhaps go farther perhaps, its debatable as to whether more would accomplish much until we have more data
The US is nowhere near shut down. Shut down means you do NOT leave your house. When you do, it is only one designated member of household. You must have a pass to show police as to why you have left your house. Welcome to life in Italy. Things have not even started in the US
In CA we are shelter-in-place. people are working from home. Airport and highways kind of quiet.
I think a month of social isolation with more in store has made Bill a bit nuts, but I’m now a first-time gun owner. You never know how bad things could get. We’ve all seen the movies. I’m happy to have my second amendment rights in times like these.
For those wondering, I got a GLOCK 19. Quality Austrian semi-auto pistol. https://us.glock.com/en/pistols/g19
Smart choice, in general, and in your choice of protection. A GLOCK 17 or 19 is a fine choice. Hope you never have to use it off the range!
Any cheap shotgun beats your Glock in 99% of home defense situations.
A paper sign on your front door reading DO NOT ENTER CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE is equally effective and far less expensive.
Thanks for spreading the paranoia on MSM, hypocrites.
It’s hardly paranoia, since places like Philadelphia are letting thieves out of jail and telling the police to reduce the number of arrests. Some clown can walk up to your door, think ‘hey, they are all sick inside’, and use your sign on the front door for toilet paper.
Dumb in the extreme, once again should the farmers, call it a day, it isn’t the end of days. Only a new Coronavirus one of many to come if man continues to eat small things that hide in caves and live in burrows.
Great choice, but it takes more than just buying a gun. Get some training!
The Wuhan virus is highly contagious, is likely spread by some with no symptoms and may have a mortality rate ten times that of the seasonal flu. This beast hasn’t even started its run in the States. Add to that that some may not be receptive to the “draconian” measures being implemented in some countries. Let alone the horrific measures taken at ground zero China. Advice for Americans from a quarantined Italian – if you think you have prepared, you haven’t even started to prepare. Things will deteriorate rapidly… within days, not weeks.
This is dumb, and here is why: The idea behind Bill’s request is we can somehow “stop” Covid-19 cold. No one can. Rather, it will be with us virtually forever. All we can do is curb the speed at which it spreads so as to not create true massive panic and overwhelm the health care system.
A few thousand a day spread? That’s incredibly slow for a population of 320 million. Further action only severs to kill the US and world economies and destroy US families.
Keep in mind that the Wuhan virus transmission rate is estimated to be anywhere from 1.2 to a high of 2.4. This means that for each confirmed case, an estimated additional 1.8 (average) people are infected. So, for each 1,000 confirmed cases, there could be an additional 1,800 undetected cases (as they are in various stages of the incubation period – which is not fully known/ understood at this point). So, if there are 1,000 cases each day, there are probably closer to 2,800 per day. Or about 20,000 per week. Additionally, cases increase exponentially over time. This is why epidemics and pandemics typically have a steep bell curve. This is partly why explosive numbers have been seen in China, Hong Kong, Korea, and many parts of Europe. With such a large population available to infect in the US, Wuhan still has lots of room to stretch its legs. This is why with only 7,000+ cases so far, some believe we have barely started on the upside of the bell. Wuhan has barely started its run in the US. So, we are left with a nearly impossible choice; destroy economies, families and lives, or both. So, yes, extremely harsh and painful measures are in order. But, not as painful as losing loved ones.
Mankind hiding like a BAT in a cave, how ironic…
A statistician explained that for every 1 death there are approximately 500 in various stages of being infected. This estimate comes from the data of how quickly the virus spreads and the statistics of death percentages. If the US is 100 dead it’s 50,000 infected for sure. If the global number is 8,892 dead that’s 4,446,000 infected worldwide.
Actually probably more complicated. When one person does, at that moment there are 500 infected. But some of those deaths were weeks and months ago. So on the one hand the number would be bigger from continued spread. On the other hand the number would be smaller because 98% of those infected a month or longer ago are now healthy and immune.
Say the billionaire. Fuck him. If he is so concerned, give your money to people in need. Fuck these rich bastards who think they have the right to tell people how to live.
People here calling it the ‘Wuhan’ virus and other xenophobic crap (yes today calling it Wuhan is deliberately racist. Do they or senior officials call Ebola the ‘Black African Virus’ ? Or H1N1 the USA Contagion ? etc)
A long time ago I said that being xenophobic is gonna to kill us.
Why? because of the refusal to look at China and other Asian countries like Singapore, South Korea who have CONTAINED the virus. (new local Infections in China with 1.4 billion people was ONE a few days ago)
They say ‘it’s IMPOSSIBLE to contain the outbreak’ which flies into reality of their success.
Even if they acknowledge success, Xenophobe racists like here spew “horrific measures” etc to explain how they did it.
Korea had the virus early. Was hit bad because a cult with hundreds of thousands of followers hid infected followers from authorities and the disease spread all over Korea.
Yet they managed to contain it. Deaths less than 100 compared with about 3000 in Italy.
South Korea used methods from China about heavy testing, contact tracing, quarantine etc.
A relatively small country they set up 100 plus mobile testing centres and labs in 2 weeks. Which run 24 hours a day. Altogether with fixed facilities they have 633 testing centres.
If you test negative you get a text on your phone. If positive a phone call which gives further instructions.
Many more innovative methods.
Are these methods “HORRIFIC” ?
China also contained the outbreak, Apple products are coming out, new infections internally down to sub 10 daily . Death rate contained to 3000+ which is about Italy .
Full Lockdown was only implemented in one city Wuhan,
Racist Xenophobes refuse to see this and study how they succeeded.
They dismiss WHO teams who visited these countries and came out with SOLUTIONS , racists said “Don’t listen to WHO, it’s socialist beholden to China and run by a BLACK ETHIOPIAN” (yes i read that Black Ethiopian quote right here at MDN , just like I keep reading ‘Wuhan’ virus)
I even here the same crap from American officials and TV network doctors to ignore China, Korea data.
One TV doctor stupidly said “Now with Italy the Administration FINALLY has REAL data because it’s ‘Western’ (i.e White) ” ignoring two months of data from China, Korea etc. No wonder we are screwed.
Here again (as a public service), is video of Dr. Aylward a Canadian specialist who led the fight against Ebola, Zika, who led a team of USA, European etc doctors into China to study an outbreak. He gave insights to China’s implementation of Contact tracing, social distancing, use of A.I to track outbreak clusters, need for ventilators etc.
I posted it weeks ago MAYBE PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE LISTENED. Many many issues the west would have avoided now if they listened.
2 hrs long. A recipe of how outbreak was fought and contained.
HIs comments are echoed by various talks given by Ian Lipkin, USA infections disease specialist who was at the China outbreak from the Start.
Lipkin on PBS said China gave info early to the world and was transparent:
““But if they were not being transparent, they would have told us the numbers were going down long before they did. Everyone knows that there’s no way to contain this kind of information anymore. You have to be transparent. So, that also is good. ”
Here is a shorter Lipkin interview on FoxNews
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6141610029001#sp=show-clips