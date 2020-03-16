How Apple will handle returns and repairs during retail store closures

Apple has posted a FAQ about how the company will will handle retail store closures, including returns and repairs.

Apple:

Q: My local Apple Store is closed. When will it reopen?

A: Out of concern for the safety of our customers and employees, Apple has closed all retail stores outside of Greater China through March 27. Please check http://www.apple.com/retail for the latest on Store Operating hours.

Q: I want to return a product I recently purchased but the 14-day return period will end before March 28—what should I do?

A: Don’t worry. We’ll accept your return up to 14 days after we reopen.*

*Exclusions: Contracted iPhones (US, CA, JP, AU); Carrier financing (US only); Trade-in devices (value of device can be given in form of gift card)

Q: My device is at an Apple Store for repair. When can I get it back?

A: We are working to complete all repairs. If your device is ready for pick up or is awaiting parts, a Team Member will contact you with details. If ready for pickup, you can collect your device on March 15 or 16 between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. You can check the repair status at http://www.apple.com/support

Q: What’s the status of my repair?

A: You can check the status of a repair online at http://support.apple.com/repair

Q: I need to get my device repaired. How can I do that if retail stores closed?

A: You can start a repair online or contact support at http://www.apple.com/support

Q: I scheduled a Genius Bar appointment before March 27. Will you be open for that?

A: We will not host Genius Bar appointments before we reopen on March 28. You can reschedule your appointment and get self help at http://www.apple.com/support

Q: I placed an order to pick up at my local Apple Store. How can I pick it up?

A: If you received confirmation that your order was ready for pick up, you can go to the Apple Store location on March 15 or 16 between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to pick up your order.

Q: I placed an order online and had it shipped to the Apple Store. Can I make changes?

A: Yes, visit http://www.apple.com/orderstatus to view the status of your order and make changes. Or contact us via chat or phone.