Rosenblatt VP: ‘There is an opportunity for Apple’ to buy Disney

Rosenblatt Securities Vice President Bernie McTernan in a note to clients says there is an opportunity for Apple to make a major buy: Disney.

Currently, as stock prices are beaten down du to the worldwide COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Disney’s market cap sits at $171.463 billion.

Yahoo Finance:

Disney is under scrutiny from investors with its stock under pressure as theme parks close and high-profile movie releases face delays. Bernie McTernan, Rosenblatt Securities Vice President, joins On The Move to discuss what Disney can do to turn things around in the midst of this pandemic.

Watch the video here.

MacDailyNews Take: Well, now, such an acquisition would certainly jibe with some whispers we’d heard prior to the coronavirus outbreak of a major Apple acquisition possibly being in the works. Such an acquisition would of course be quite an undertaking as Apple would have to bring the parts of Disney that are unique (think theme parks) into the fold (or keep them as an Apple subsidiary). On the positive side, Apple TV+ would immediately become a massive streaming entity as Disney+ content rolled into Apple’s streaming service would be an instant juggernaut.