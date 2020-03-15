New Powerbeats 4 appear on retail shelves before official announcement

It’s been common knowledge that Apple has been readying new Powerbeats 4 as the new Powerbeats received FCC approval along with a slew of spec leaks.

Twitter usr eddie wap spotted the new Powerbeats 4 for sale in his local Walmart at Rochester, New York in red, white, and black color options.

@9to5mac @MacRumors did the new Beats Powerbeats drop without announcement? these were found in my local Walmart in Rochester NY. pic.twitter.com/oiqDD20dcB — 𝗲𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝗽 🎈 (@eddiezus) March 14, 2020

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

The product photography shows the tweaked design of the earphones. The packaging clearly boasts 15 hours of battery life, which lines up with the previously reported spec sheet. The product is listed as $149, although we aren’t sure if that is final official pricing. The Powerbeats 3 earphones retail for $199, so that would technically mean a $50 price cut for the new models if accurate, but have regularly been discounted below $100 for a while now.

MacDailyNews Take: We wonder if COVID-19 coronavirus-induced confusion led to Walmart making a stocking mistake?