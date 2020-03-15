Countries worldwide close borders, restrict travel to contain coronavirus spread

Countries worldwide this weekend continued to close borders, impose strict entry and quarantine requirements, and restrict large gatherings in efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Apple Inc said it will close all its retail stores worldwide, outside Greater China, until March 27.
Countries have shuttered museums, tourist attractions and sporting events to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission… The World Health Organization (WHO) says Europe has become the pandemic’s current epicenter after reporting more cases and deaths than the rest of world combined, apart from China where the coronavirus originated last December…
The U.S. military said it will halt most domestic travel, extending earlier restrictions on international travel for its more than a million active-duty troops around the world.
In Paris, the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre museum and the Moulin Rouge cabaret closed their doors. The Smithsonian museums in Washington were preparing to do so on Saturday and Broadway theaters in New York went dark. The kissing of the Blarney Stone, one of Ireland’s oldest tourist traditions, was suspended. The global sporting calendar has also been left in tatters with major tournaments canceled, postponed or forced to continue without spectators.
MacDailyNews Take: Be safe, everyone! Read the U.S. CDC’s How to Protect Yourself and Others.
