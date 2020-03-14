This is how leaked iOS 14 home screen changes could look

As 9to5Mac reported on Tuesday, iOS 14 code indicates that Apple is working on changes to the iPhone home screen, including a new list view. According to the code, instead of a simple grid of app icons and/or folders, user can choose a new page or mode so users can scroll their apps in a list view.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

The changes expected to debut with iOS 14 are less a redesign and more an addition to what we already have. You can imagine some way to toggle between views (similar to the list view toggle on the Apple Watch) or simply swiping across to a new home screen page, which contains the list view. Parker Ortolani mocked up what that screen could look like in his renders. A simple segmented control lets the user switch from seeing all apps A-Z, to apps sorted by recently used, and then only those with notifications that need attention. The Spotlight search field is on-screen ready to filter down the list. Ortolani also visualized how folders could be presented in the list, with an option to expand and see the apps inside.

MacDailyNews Note: Check out Ortolani’s mockups in the full article and via Twitter:

I tested things like pagination dots, but it's not obvious what each page is. I tried removing the blurred cells behind icons, but it would make it harder to read labels. I tried denser lists. I designed this knowing it's ugly bc it's what I anticipate. https://t.co/K65idkCcdv — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) March 13, 2020

Based on @9to5mac’s reporting, I put together a concept for the list view home screen. I hope they make it more customizable than the watchOS one, but if I had to guess it would look something like this. In abc view there’d be a letter slider on the right side. pic.twitter.com/dKMvAyzpQr — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) March 12, 2020

I’ve been trying to think about how folders might be impacted by this. I’ve come up with a collapsible nested list view. If you dragged an app out in abc mode, that app would move to it’s alphabetically correct location. pic.twitter.com/jyRbgwDojU — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) March 12, 2020