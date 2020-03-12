Terry Gou: Foxconn factory restarts in China have ‘exceeded expectations’

After a prolonged halt due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that has disrupted supply chains, Terry Gou, founder of Apple supplier Foxconn, said on Thursday that Foxconn factory restarts in China have “exceeded expectations.”

Reuters:

Gou told reporters in Taipei that the return to work at Foxconn factories in China had “exceeded our expectations and imagination” and that supplies to its factories there and in Vietnam had returned to normal.

Gou, however, warned about weak consumer demand as a result of the coronavirus epidemic which the World Health Organization has now declared a pandemic, and said the U.S. market was of particular concern.

“In the United States, what we are worried about is the market. If production was resumed quickly but consumers stop spending…that would be key to the economic recovery,” he said. Gou said he has “concerns” over the electronics supply chain in Japan and South Korea, which are grappling with their own serious outbreaks of the virus…