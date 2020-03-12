Buh-bye butterfly: New MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with new scissor switch keyboards are on the way

Apple is said to be accelerating the company’s plans for new Mac notebook launches. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now expects Apple to deliver new MacBook Air and new MacBook Pro models with scissor switch keyboards in the second quarter, perhaps to be introduced at what is expected to be a virtual WWDC 2020 in June. So, within just a few months, the much-maligned (and rightfully so) butterfly keyboard will have finally have flown the coop!

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Previously, Kuo had said that the 13-inch MacBook Pro would get the new scissor switch keyboard design in the first half of the year, and the Air would follow a few months later. The analyst’s updated report now indicates both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro will get updates by the summer. It’s unclear if the MacBook Pro update is the same as the 14.1-inch MacBook Pro described in a previous Ming-Chi Kuo report… Kuo says Apple’s MacBook sales have been more resilient in the wake of coronavirus than other parts of its business. Although the supply was impacted from the temporary production halt, Kuo expects Apple to begin ordering parts at full capacity by the end of March.

MacDailyNews Take: Once again, the Macintosh saves Apple’s bacon. A point for Apple to perhaps remember for the future this time.

Buh-bye, butterfly. It seems like an expensive lesson has been learned at Apple about shaving off half a millimeter about which nobody not named Jony gives a rat’s ass.

If these new keyboards are even half as good as the keyboards in our 16-inch MacBook Pros, Apple will soon have the best notebook lineup on the planet once again. We very much look forward to being able to recommend every MacBook Pro and MacBook Air model once again!