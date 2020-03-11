Warren Buffett reacts to stock market rout: Not as bad as 2008 or 1987

Not as bad as 2008 or 1987. That’s what Warren Buffett said about the current COVID-19 coronavirus / oil shock market freakout.
Andy Serwer for Yahoo Finance:
In an interview with the Berkshire Hathaway CEO in his Omaha headquarters on Tuesday, Buffett called the recent market shock “a one-two punch” with coronavirus and the plunge in oil prices, but indicated that the October crash of 1987 which he called a “financial panic” was worse.
As for the market collapse in the the fall of 2008, he said that was “much more scary, by far, than anything that happened yesterday [Monday of this week.]”
MacDailyNews Note: Watch the full video of Warren Buffett’s comments here.
3 Comments
Thanks for the perspective, MDN!
i traded in 2008/09… roughest 2 years.
however… Buffett never mentioned how many potential bubbles might blow in this economy. the virus is the catalyst…
Yep, while the walls are burning in the room where we reside (equities affected by virus)…we’re not truly seeing the fire burning the outside of the same walls (credit, debt markets)…which is being “life-systemed” by the Fed in the US and “stimulated” in econs throughout the world.