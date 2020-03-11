Warren Buffett reacts to stock market rout: Not as bad as 2008 or 1987

Not as bad as 2008 or 1987. That’s what Warren Buffett said about the current COVID-19 coronavirus / oil shock market freakout.

Andy Serwer for Yahoo Finance:

In an interview with the Berkshire Hathaway CEO in his Omaha headquarters on Tuesday, Buffett called the recent market shock “a one-two punch” with coronavirus and the plunge in oil prices, but indicated that the October crash of 1987 which he called a “financial panic” was worse.

As for the market collapse in the the fall of 2008, he said that was “much more scary, by far, than anything that happened yesterday [Monday of this week.]”