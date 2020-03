Apple today debuted a new television and online ad for the AirPods Pro, called “Snap.”

Apple via YouTube:

AirPods Pro offer unprecedented control. Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. Transparency mode to interact with the world around you.

MacDailyNews Take: A gorgeous exposition of AirPods Pro’s Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode that, unfortunately, given the events of the day, seems fairly dripping with coronavirus throughout.