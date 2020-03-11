Verizon launches Yahoo Mobile, a $40-per-month cell service

Using the 25-year-old Yahoo brand, Verizon is launching a new mobile phone service called Yahoo Mobile which operates on Verizon’s 4G LTE network and offers unlimited talk, text and data for $39.99 per month. Subscribers get a free Yahoo ad-free mail service account, which normally goes for around $40 per year. The service is available for purchase online and can be used with real and wannabe iPhones alike.

Jordan Valinsky for CNN Business:

Guru Gowrappan, a former Alibaba executive who took the helm as Verizon Media’s CEO last year, wants to diversify revenue so that ad sales, subscriptions and transactions are roughly equal in size five years from now. Creating Yahoo Mobile is part of that plan, he told CNN Business. Yahoo remains a “really trusted brand” and Verizon (VZ) has the “best network in the United States,” Gowrappan said. That’s why he believes combining the two makes sense. Yahoo remains a popular information destination for sports, news, entertainment and it’s getting into a sports betting… Verizon acquired Yahoo in 2017 and grouped it under its media brand, formerly named Oath. The collection includes other well-known web properties including HuffPost and TechCrunch. Now named Verizon Media, the company has struggled in its short existence. It has gone through layoffs and a $4.6 billion writedown that valued the unit at around $200 million.

MacDailyNews Note: From the Yahoo Mobile site’s FAQ :

Do you slow down my connection based on how much data I use?

Never. Yahoo Mobile won’t slow you down based on your data usage. However, when the network gets congested, your data could slow down for a bit. But this is common for any person on any carrier.

[The Yahoo Mobile site carries the disclaimer: “In times of traffic, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. †Speeds capped at 5 Mbps and limited to one tethered device at a time.”]

What kind of network speed will I get with Yahoo Mobile?

We’re built for life on the go. Which means you’ll typically experience 4G LTE network download speeds of 5-12 Mbps and upload speeds of 2-5 Mbps. Video typically streams at a resolution of 480p – nice and crisp on your phone. Heads up: when the network gets congested your data could slow down for a bit (it’s normal).