Apple News adds special section dedicated to coronavirus coverage

In an attempt to help users stay updated on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, Apple today is rolling out a dedicated section within its Apple News app dedicated to coronavirus coverage.

Sarah Perez for TechCrunch:

The special coverage will include informative, fact-based stories from reputable publishers, says Apple, which are curated by Apple News’ team of editors.

The launch of the section comes at a time when social media platforms are struggling to reign in misinformation around the coronavirus outbreak… With Apple News, Apple has the ability to reach millions of people through the built-in app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. On desktop and on mobile, users will now see a banner at the top of the Apple News homepage (the “Today” section) directing them to the special coverage on COVID-19.

In addition, users can follow the “coronavirus” topic on Apple News to be alerted to the latest news at any time…