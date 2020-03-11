Apple News adds special section dedicated to coronavirus coverage

In an attempt to help users stay updated on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, Apple today is rolling out a dedicated section within its Apple News app dedicated to coronavirus coverage.
The special coverage will include informative, fact-based stories from reputable publishers, says Apple, which are curated by Apple News’ team of editors.
The launch of the section comes at a time when social media platforms are struggling to reign in misinformation around the coronavirus outbreak… With Apple News, Apple has the ability to reach millions of people through the built-in app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. On desktop and on mobile, users will now see a banner at the top of the Apple News homepage (the “Today” section) directing them to the special coverage on COVID-19.
In addition, users can follow the “coronavirus” topic on Apple News to be alerted to the latest news at any time…
MacDailyNews Note: More info on the Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via the U.S. CDC is here. Track the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) here.
4 Comments
How could you not be up to date, since this is being covered 24/7 ad nauseum. It is already boring. Old people die all the time. What is different? Get over it already JEEZ.
Some people see Solent Green as a business opportunity.
My mother told me that if I was bored, it means I am being a boring person. Find something to do.
One option: Take all your cash and buy airline stocks since all this attention is overblown. You could be a billionaire overnight.
A special section for a service no one subscribes to.
Brilliant!!